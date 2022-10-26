Looking for some family friendly Halloween fun this weekend? MarketFair mall is the place to be.

This Sunday, the day before Halloween (October 30th), there's going to be a Halloween Extravaganza and you and your family are invited.

MarketFair partnered with The Goddard School of Princeton for this fun, FREE event that kicks off at noon and runs until 2pm.

It will be the perfect way to kick off Halloween 2022. Plus, your kids will love wearing their Halloween costumes more than just once (you'll get your money's worth lol)

The first 400 children to check in at the registration table will get a Halloween goodie bag filled with treats. Get there a little early if you can to make sure you get one.

No tricks at the Halloween Extravaganza, it will be nothing but treats.

There will be lots of free Halloween activities for your little ones to enjoy. Each child will be able to paint a pumpkin. There will be other arts and crafts. Plus, there will be a face painter.

Local music star, Mr. Ray will also be there to perform. If you've seen him before you know he always brings the fun factor. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. You'll all be singing along in no time.

It's an absolutely FREE event, but, they'd like you to reserve a spot (so they know how many treats they'll need). Click HERE to register.

MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

Don't miss the fun. Don't forget your costume.

Happy Halloween.

