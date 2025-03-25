There's about to be a new dining option at MarketFair on Route 1 in Princeton

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is coming soon to MarketFair in Princeton

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is moving into the mall. It's expected to be completed and ready to open sometime this summer.

MarketFair posted a progress pic on its Facebook. It's coming along.

The post read, "Exciting things are happening at MarketFair. We're welcoming Eddie V's to the mix this summer - bringing fresh energy, new finds, and even more to explore."

"Get ready for an unforgettable dining experience! With prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and world-class wine, Eddie V's is bringing its signature elegance, excellence, and one-of-a-kind hospitality to the Princeton, West Windsor, and surrounding areas," the post continued.

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant will be taking over the Eastern Mountain Sports space in the mall

Eddie's V's will be where Eastern Mountain Sports was, near Seasons 52. Construction is ongoing, but there's good progress being made.

Google Google loading...

The fine dining spot also has locations in Cherry Hill and Paramus, NJ, plus, King of Prussia, PA

TGI Fridays and Bahama Breeze closed for good in MarketFair

MarketFair has seen its share of changes over the last year losing its TGI Fridays restaurant in January (2024) and Bahama Breeze Island Grille (October 2024).

Google Google loading...

The restaurant industry has faced many challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

This is a popular spot and I know will be successful in MarketFair.

READ MORE: Mercer County 2025 Summer Concert Series Announced

I'll let you know when I find out a grand opening date.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood will be located in MarketFair Mall, 3535 Route 1 South in Princeton.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

.