New Restaurant Eddie V’s Making Progress at MarketFair in Princeton, NJ
There's about to be a new dining option at MarketFair on Route 1 in Princeton
Eddie V's Prime Seafood is coming soon to MarketFair in Princeton
Eddie V's Prime Seafood is moving into the mall. It's expected to be completed and ready to open sometime this summer.
MarketFair posted a progress pic on its Facebook. It's coming along.
The post read, "Exciting things are happening at MarketFair. We're welcoming Eddie V's to the mix this summer - bringing fresh energy, new finds, and even more to explore."
"Get ready for an unforgettable dining experience! With prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and world-class wine, Eddie V's is bringing its signature elegance, excellence, and one-of-a-kind hospitality to the Princeton, West Windsor, and surrounding areas," the post continued.
The restaurant will be taking over the Eastern Mountain Sports space in the mall
Eddie's V's will be where Eastern Mountain Sports was, near Seasons 52. Construction is ongoing, but there's good progress being made.
The fine dining spot also has locations in Cherry Hill and Paramus, NJ, plus, King of Prussia, PA
TGI Fridays and Bahama Breeze closed for good in MarketFair
MarketFair has seen its share of changes over the last year losing its TGI Fridays restaurant in January (2024) and Bahama Breeze Island Grille (October 2024).
The restaurant industry has faced many challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.
This is a popular spot and I know will be successful in MarketFair.
READ MORE: Mercer County 2025 Summer Concert Series Announced
I'll let you know when I find out a grand opening date.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood will be located in MarketFair Mall, 3535 Route 1 South in Princeton.
