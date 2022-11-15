I just love this time of year. There are so many fun, festive things to do.

Here's an event that you, your family and friends will love.

MarketFair Mall on Route 1 South in Princeton is hosting A Very Merry Grinchmas on Friday, November 25th from 10:30am - 1pm.

It's a welcoming party for Santa Claus , who will be making his way from the North Pole to his beautiful set in the center of the mall for all children to visit throughout the holiday season, tell him their holiday wishes and take a traditional picture.

While you wait for Santa's big entrance there will be live performances. A Brass Band will be there and the Princeton Youth Ballet will do a preview of The Nutcracker.

Join the fun by getting your face painted...children always love that. There will also be balloon sculpting. I love watching balloon artists shape their creations. How do the balloons not pop? I could never do it. Lol.

There will be arts and crafts and fun and games with The Grinch. Doesn't this sound like so much fun?

Mrs. Claus will also be there reading stories during a special storytime.

Get there early because there will be giveaways for the first 300 hundred kids.

This is the perfect way to spend time as a family and kick off the holiday season.

This would be a great day to start your holiday shopping too. MarketFair has the best stores. Shop Pottery Barn, Barnes & Noble, Anthropologie, Banana Republic, Athleta, free people, Williams Sonoma, Gap, LoveSac, White House Black Market, and more

You could also grab a gift card for the foodie on your shopping list from any of MarketFair's fantastic restaurants...Seasons 52, Tommy's Tavern & Tap, TGIFridays, PF Chang's, Corner Bakery and more

A Very Merry Grinchmas is a FREE event but registration is recommended. Click HERE to register.

Merry Christmas!

