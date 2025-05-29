The excitement is building and now there's a grand opening date for the newest restaurant in MarketFair on Route 1 in Princeton.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is the newest restaurant opening in MarketFair

The wait is almost over for Eddie V's Prime Seafood.

After months of renovations to the space formerly occupied by Eastern Mountain Sports (behind Seasons 52), crews are working on the final touches.

The opening date is June 6

The upscale steak and seafood eatery will open its doors on Friday, June 6, according to My Central Jersey.

This will be the first Eddie V's in Central Jersey

This is Eddie V's first Central Jersey location.

If you're a steak person, you'll love Eddie V's. Steaks are hand-carved each day by an in-house butcher.

The seafood is flown in regularly from all over the world depending on the season.

There's a walk-through wine tower with over 300 of the best wines, recognized by Wine Spectator, the article says.

The smoked cocktails are torched right at your table, and others change colors.

There will be live entertainment nightly

If you enjoy live entertainment, the V Lounge will feature local musicians every night.

My friends are already buzzing about Eddie V's and trying to find a date when we can check it out. I can't wait.

On Facebook about two months ago, as MarketFair gave an Eddie V's update, a post read, "Get ready for an unforgettable dining experience! With prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and world-class wine, Eddie V's is bringing its signature elegance, excellence, and one-of-a-kind hospitality to the Princeton, West Windsor, and surrounding areas."

Two restaurants closed its doors at MarketFair in the last year

MarketFair has lost two once-popular restaurants in the last year (TGI Fridays and Bahama Breeze), so I'm thrilled a new dining option is opening soon.

Eddie V's has other New Jersey locations in Cherry Hill, Paramus, plus, King of Prussia in Pennsylvania.

Eddie V's new home in MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1 South, Princeton.

