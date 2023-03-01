I'm thinking you're not going to be surprised by this news. Corner Bakery Café Princeton in MarketFair (Route 1 North in West Windsor) has closed its doors for good.

The closure comes as word spread late last week that the company just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Emails went out to those who had signed up, including me.

National Restaurant News said the chain has been struggling for years.

I have to admit, I went to the MarketFair location when it first opened years ago, curious about the new place in the mall. It was good. I had a BLT, similar to the one below.

I signed up for the emails, I was going to meet friends there, it had potential, but I quickly forgot about it. It was good, but, it just wasn't on my radar. Nothing had me wanting to go back, especially with Panera Bread right up the street in the Nassau Park shopping center.

If you've haven't been to a Corner Bakery Café, it's very similar to Panera Bread. It's a fast-casual chain serving sandwiches, soups, salads, bakery items and more.

A Lawrence Township community Facebook group was buzzing about the news of the permanent closure of Corner Bakery Café. Some said they'd miss it and others said there aren't many good food options left on the Lawrence, West Windsor stretch of Route 1, especially after the recent closure of Zoe's Kitchen in Mercer Mall (Zoe's is being turned into a Cava which is like a cross between Zoe's and Chipotle).

Although, there were locals who commented that if you can't find a good place to eat on Route 1 in Mercer County, you're not looking.

There are a bunch of restaurants come to think of it. There is Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Tommy's Tavern, Roots, On the Border, More than Q, PJ's Pancake House, Crave, Turning Point, Masa, Panera, Bonefish Grill, The Halel Guys, Maximus, to name a few.

No word what will be replacing Corner Bakery Café. I will let you know as soon as I find out.