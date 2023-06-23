Don’t Miss This Wine and Pizza Fest in NJ This Weekend

What's better than devouring slices of pizza and washing it down with a tall glass of wine?

Absolutely nothing in my opinion. If that duo speaks to you, then you have to check out this event happening at Monmouth Park in New Jersey tomorrow!

It's called the Wine and Pizza Festival and it's all going down at Monmouth Park Racetrack from 11 am to 5 pm both days this weekend, June 24th and 25th! The greatest part about going to this festival is that it's a great bang for your buck.

For only $15, you'll be able to get a ton of amazing perks throughout your trip to the Monmouth Race Track. For as little as $15, you'll be able to snag yourself a day full of wine sampling and a commemorative wine-tasting glass.

There will be a ton of local wineries to taste tests like Wagonhouse Winery, The Vintner's Wife, Willari Vineyards, Plagido's Winery, and Cedar Rose Vineyards.

Pizza is not included in the price of the $15 ticket, but when you're buying food from the vendors who are making their way out of this weekend-long event, it's totally worth it!

The food vendors will be Bella Ciao Pizza Truck, Culto Italiano, Chanks Pizza Cones and The Zeppole Guys. This looks like a super fun weekend full of the most amazing wine and food you can find.

Tickets are still available online right now and there is also free parking! Here's all the general info you'll need.

