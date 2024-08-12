Three Dead After Double Murder-Suicide in Buckingham (Bucks County), PA

We’re just learning about a tragedy in a Bucks County home this afternoon. Authorities say a double-murder suicide has left three people dead in Buckingham Township, Pa.

Police say they responded to the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive around 10:30 a.m. today Monday. That's in the Ridings of Buckingham neighborhood.

Get our free mobile app

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office tells the media that they believe 59-year-old Steen Chow shot and killed 21-year-old Raymond Chow and 63-year-old Amy Troung. The gunman then killed himself. The two victims were found deceased in their beds.

Neither the relationships between the victims was not immediately clear nor any possible motive.