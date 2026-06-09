Get ready. This is going to be quite the celebration. Just in time for some outdoor fun this summer, the date has been set for the grand opening of the first rooftop bar in Doylestown, according to the Patch.

The new rooftop bar at Main Street Sport & Social will open June 19

The wait is almost over. The new bar and lounge, at the top of Main Street Sport & Social, will officially open its doors on Friday, June 19. Bring your friends for a weekend filled with drink specials, live music, and giveaways, the article says. Main Street Sport & Social occupies the second and third floors of Main Street Marketplace, located at 22 South Main Street.

READ MORE: One of the most popular traveling family attraction coming to Philadelphia-are this summer

Google Google loading...

The new rooftop bar features private cabanas and firepits

Oh, just wait until you see this place. The space is 2,700 square feet. There are private cabanas, lounge seating, firepits, TVs, lush greenery, and of course, the bar, offering local beer and wine. Plus, you can sip on craft cocktails.

Get our free mobile app

The views will take your breath away. It will be luxurious, sophisticated, but also comfortable.

READ MORE: Beloved Bucks County ice cream shop reopens under new name

Main Street Sport & Social Main Street Sport & Social loading...

Owner says it's one of the most unique social destinations in the area

The owner, Will Wister, is excited for everyone to experience his latest project. “We’re very excited to welcome everyone to come and experience the rooftop for themselves,” Wister said. “We think it’s going to become one of the most unique social destinations in the area. This project was about creating an experience, whether guests are meeting with friends after work, or celebrating special occasions, or watching a big sports game, the rooftop offers something that hasn’t been available in the area.”

Whether it's date night, a girls' night, a business meeting, or catching a game with your friends, this is about to become your favorite spot.

For more details, click here.