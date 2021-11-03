The beauty of Christmas is that it is celebrated for a very long time. November just started and you already see many people with Christmas vibes. Once Christmas is over, it is a little upsetting.

While the Christmas festivities are happening you have to make sure you do the best ones.

We found out that the Philadelphia Santacon Crawl is happening this year on Saturday, December 11th. It is stated on Allevents.in that at the Philadelphia Santacon Crawl you are able to "go bar hopping in Philadelphia's top-rated bars" starting at 1 pm.

COUNT ME IN!

What I imagine for this event is a bunch of drunk people wearing either ugly Christmas sweaters or dressed as elves and a bunch of drunk Santas everywhere.

If you ask me, that sounds like a ton of fun.

As a matter of fact, we learned from Allevents.in that the Philadelphia Santacon Crawl is encouraging everyone that is looking to attend to "wear your Santa hat and costumes to our bars for amazing drink specials."

I told you that you will be able to see a bunch of drunk Santas.

From the looks of it, the Philadelphia Santacon Crawl will start at the Hard Rock Cafe. The Hard Rock Cafe is located at 1113 Market Street near Center City Philadelphia.

If you are wondering if this is the first time that Philadelphia has a Santacon Crawl, the answer is no, it is not. On Allevents.in it is stated that "this time we're bringing you the biggest event yet." From the look of it, the previous years of Santacon Crawl took you to a ton of great bars.