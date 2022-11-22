This holiday season you can see your favorite Christmas movies in a unique drive-in experience.

Mid Atlantic Event Group is bringing its Holiday Drive In Movie Spectacular to Bucks County for 2022.

You won't want to miss it. It's going to be at Charlann Farms on Stony Hill Road in Yardley.

It kicks off Friday night, December 2nd and runs on select dates until Sunday night, December 18th.

I'm sure you've never seen your favorite Christmas movies like this before. It's a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience.

It's so much more than just your regular 'ole drive in movie.

Once you arrive you'll find yourself in the middle of a Winter Wonderland which will bring the movie to life. From what I've heard, snow will be falling as you watch the movie on a huge, 50 foot screen. How cool is that?

Here's the schedule of the movies:

Friday, December 2nd - Elf

Saturday, December 3rd - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (a Rollins family favorite)

Sunday, December 4th - The Polar Express

Thursday, December 8th - How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Friday, December 9th - Four Christmases

Saturday, December 10th - Elf

Sunday, December 11th - Home Alone

Thursday, December 15th - The Santa Clause (1994)

Friday, December 16th - A Christmas Story

Saturday, December 17th - Home Alone 2 Lost in New York

Sunday, December 18th - How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The gates will open at 5:30pm and the movies will start around 6:30pm.

Doesn't this sound like fun. This would be great for your family...put the kids in the pajamas and bring snacks. It could also be a really cute holiday date night.

You'll pay by the car load. Tickets are limited so don't wait, buy them now. It's expected to sell out.

Click HERE for more information and to buy tickets.

Charlann Farms is located at 586 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA

Happy Holidays.

