Dunkin Dropped a Wedding Merch Line and We Kind of Love It

2020 was a strange year for weddings, so why not add Dunkin to your 2021 wedding experience.

As a professional bridesmaid.... nine weddings, no divorces... I'm all for talking wedding trends and this one is too fun to skip.

The Dunking wedding merch line!

If coffee and donuts are your thing, this is the cutest way to head into newlywed life.

I'm not sure how I feel about the veil... but the Marry Me sweatshirt is kind of adorable and I wholeheartedly recommend big tumblers for your wedding party to stay hydrated on your big day.

SHOP DUNKIN

That's for sure my favorite part of the merch line! Get the I Do crew cups, add a little bottle of baileys and a Dunkin gift card and you're set to ask your crew to stand by you.

Catch Midday Michelle on 97 ZOK from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

.