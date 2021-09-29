Happy National Coffee Day, all!

It's impossible to speak for everyone, but if you're someone that doesn't need at least one cup of coffee during the day, then you are, truly, a unicorn. You can't even speak to most people and have a productive conversation until everyone involved is caffeinated. Again, of course, not everybody can be placed in that box. To those of you who can't, all of us, the coffee-obsessed, salute you. However, today is a marvelous day for those of us who are reaching for the coffee pot less than 10 minutes after getting out of bed.



We've put together a list of all places coffee-lovers can score themselves a free cup of coffee today! This should put a little pep in your step, and not just from the caffeine. While it's true, you're probably in need of another pick-me-up at this point in the day, you should probably stay tuned and keep reading so you don't accidentally wind up paying for it.

Three retailers specifically will apply to all of you residing in Jersey as well as the Philly suburbs of PA. Also, who said you're only allowed to enjoy one free cup? On National Coffee Day, you indulge in as many free ounces you can get.

Don't worry, New Jersey, we included Wawa.