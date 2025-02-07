Hey Philadelphia! Dunkin’ Is Offering FREE Coffee This Weekend, Here’s How to Get It

It's a big weekend in Philadelphia. Our beloved Eagles are in the Super Bowl, so we may need caffeine.

And its sounds like the area's largest coffee retailer has us covered.

Dunkin' Announces Free Coffee This Sunday... in Philly!

Dunkin' just announced that they're going to be offering Eagles fans a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day on Sunday (February 9).

Get our free mobile app

That is, of course, because they're celebrating the Eagles in the Big Game, they say.

READ MORE: Wawa Offering Free Coffee for The Big Game

This is a big deal because in the City of Philadelphia alone, there are 126 Dunkin' locations.

Dunkin' Dunkin' loading...

By the way, the offer is valid at other locations in the "Philadelphia region" so it's pretty expansive across New Jersey and the Pennsylvania suburbs.

How Can I Get Free Dunkin' Coffee on Sunday?

The offer for free medium coffee (hot or iced) is valid only at participating Dunkin' locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

This means that it's at these locations:

In New Jersey: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer & Salem Counties.

In Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

Unfortunately, if you're in the Dunkin' New York region... you won't get free coffee on Sunday. That's like adding insult to injury... first no Saquon... now no free coffee?

Dunkin's Free Coffee for Super Bowl Sunday

There aren't too many restrictions on this offer, by the way.

They say it's limited to one per guest per day and it's not valid on mobile orders of delivery. No purchase is necessary, they say.