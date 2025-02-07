Good news. There's free coffee at Starbucks on Monday.

I'm not kidding. FREE COFFEE.

I think the coffee giant knows we're all going to be hurting on Monday, the morning after the Super Bowl, especially if our beloved Birds win.

You may have seen the below post on Instagram.

The post says, "PSA: Enjoy a free tall hot or iced coffee on the Mondayest Monday of the year. 2.10.25."

Yeesss.

Here's what you need to know: You need to be a Starbucks Rewards member to get your free cup of coffee.

You need to apply the Monday coupon

Just apply the Monday coupon in the Starbucks app before placing your order or let your barista know you're using the coupon while in-store or when you're ordering in the drive-thru.

If you're not a Starbucks Rewards member, don't worry, there's still time to become one and get that free cup of coffee on Monday.

You need to become a Rewards member by Sunday afternoon

You can sign up to be a Rewards member until 2:59pm on Sunday (February 9).

Starbucks says, "No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday."

Coffee competitors, Dunkin' and Wawa are giving away free coffee on Sunday.

Wawa is offering all Eagles fans a free hot coffee, any size up until kickoff (6:30pm).

Being Philadelphia-based, Wawa loves the Philadelphia sports teams and this is their way of celebrating their trip to the big game.

Dunkin's Philadelphia Region locations are also getting in on the free coffee game.

You can grab a free medium hot or iced leading up to the game.

It's going to be a great weekend for coffee drinkers.

