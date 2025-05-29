Get Free Donut at Dunkin’ in NJ & PA on June 6
Set a reminder in your phone. You won't want to forget about this.
Free donut deal at Dunkin' on June 6
On Friday, June 6, you can enjoy a free donut, courtesy of Dunkin.
That will certainly start your day off the right way.
I know what you're thinking. How come? What's the occasion?
It's a special day in the Dunkin' world.
June 6 is National Donut Day
Dunkin' will be giving out free donuts all day to celebrate National Donut Day.
Signs advertising the event (like the one below) are already hanging in some stores.
You'll need to buy a drink in order to get the free donut.
That shouldn't be a big deal. You probably go to Dunkin' for either a hot or iced coffee anyway, right?
Dunkin' hasn't released the official information yet but in years past, it's a classic donut that you'll get for free.
There has also been Dunkin' merch drops on National Donut Day in previous years.
That would be cool. We'll have to wait and see what's in store for Dunkin' fans.
I just checked the online store. There's nothing there yet. Keep checking by clicking here.
It shouldn't be hard to get your free Dunkin' donut on June 6. There are Dunkin' stores everywhere.
There's a Dunkin' within walking distance of my house, so you know where I'll be stopping on my way to work on June 6.
I bet Dunkin's will see even more traffic than they normally do because who wouldn't want a free donut?
There are many National Donut Day deals
For other National Donut Day Deals, click here.
PS. Free National Donut Day calories don't count. Ha ha.
