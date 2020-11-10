Eagles Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Giants Game

The Eagles confirmed on Tuesday that a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said in a social media post that they are following the leagues protocols, meaning they can practice on the field, but all meetings will be virtual.

As of now, they are still scheduled to play the Giants on Sunday.

According to Geoff Mosher from InsideTheBirds.com and 'Football at Four', Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has spoken to the team to discuss the protocols and how this week will look.

The team learned safety Marcus Epps contracted the virus last Thursday, making it the second positive test in the past week. Other members of the organization that have tested positive this year include, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Nate Gerry, Matt Pryor and Pederson.

At this point, there are no indications that Sunday's game will be postponed.