Jalen Hurts & Philadelphia Eagles Agree to 5-Year, $255 Million Contract Extension

It's official! Philadelphia's beloved quarterback will be staying in town. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles just agreed to a five-year contract extension.

Multiple outlets - including ESPN and NBC Sports - confirmed the news on Monday morning.

The contract extension is the largest in NFL history, ESPN reports. The deal totals $255 million, including $179 million guaranteed.

The. Largest. In. NFL. History.

The agreement includes a no-trade clause, the first in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports.

Hurts, who is just 24 years old, threw for a total of 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns last season as he led the Eagles to an NFC title.