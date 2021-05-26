Eagles Tickets Are Going on Sale Next Week

According to The Patch, Philadelphia Eagles single tickets for this upcoming NFL season will go on sale next week for the first 10 games. There will be a limit of four tickets per household and they will be in high demand. You can check out the schedule for this upcoming season here.

Not only will regular season tickets be on sale, but tickets for two training camps that will be open to the public. Training camp dates are August 8th and 22nd. Tickets for the training camp are just $10 for general admission and $25 for a VIP experience. Parking is free and there are no ticket limits for the practices. All proceeds from training camp tickets will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The tickets will go on sale Wednesday June 2nd at 10am. If you are interested, set an alarm on your phone because they will definitely go fast.

The comeback of professional sports is a sign that this pandemic is coming to an end. Live sports is something I think everyone has missed and will be ecstatic for it to come back. I would be very comfortable in an open air stadium as long as people aren't on top of me. I'm still a little weird about being close to people.

I am vaccinated and I do want to venture out to a sporting event. I miss seeing my Yankees play live instead of just on tv and I cannot wait to be inside a stadium watching live football again.