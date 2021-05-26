Eagles Tickets Are Going on Sale Next Week

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to The Patch, Philadelphia Eagles single tickets for this upcoming NFL season will go on sale next week for the first 10 games. There will be a limit of four tickets per household and they will be in high demand. You can check out the schedule for this upcoming season here.

Not only will regular season tickets be on sale, but tickets for two training camps that will be open to the public. Training camp dates are August 8th and 22nd. Tickets for the training camp are just $10 for general admission and $25 for a VIP experience. Parking is free and there are no ticket limits for the practices. All proceeds from training camp tickets will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation

The tickets will go on sale Wednesday June 2nd at 10am. If you are interested, set an alarm on your phone because they will definitely go fast.

The comeback of professional sports is a sign that this pandemic is coming to an end. Live sports is something I think everyone has missed and will be ecstatic for it to come back. I would be very comfortable in an open air stadium as long as people aren't on top of me. I'm still a little weird about being close to people.

I am vaccinated and I do want to venture out to a sporting event. I miss seeing my Yankees play live instead of just on tv and I cannot wait to be inside a stadium watching live football again.

Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Beaches to Screen Shot

Memorial Day weekend is almost here. People call it the unofficial kick off to summer, and I know I cannot wait until Friday to head down the Parkway to the Jersey Shore.

There's something about the beach and the ocean that just soothes people. When I used to have a bad day, sometimes I'd just drive down to see the ocean by myself.

So if you're having a stressful day or week, or whatever. Hopefully these photos of Jersey Beaches and the Ocean from professional photographers bring you some peace.

Feel free to screenshot and take them.
Filed Under: Eagles Tickets, NFL tickets, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Football
Categories: Chris & the Crew, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Things-To-Do
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top