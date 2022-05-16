Pieces Of Concrete Fall From Atlantic City, NJ Casino Hotel Tower

We have received word and direct cooperation from a “Good Samaritan” about pieces of concrete that fell from The Chelsea Tower at The Tropicana.

The discovery took place on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Below, is a look at the fallen pieces of concrete on the ground. By good fortune, no one was walking by at the time this incident occurred.

Harry Hurley photo.

The “Good Samaritan” (who wishes to remain anonymous) is a retired career law enforcement professional.

Our source advised that pieces of concrete also fell from this same structure last year.

The “Good Samaritan” contacted James Sarkos, Atlantic City Police Acting Officer in Charge, and Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott Evans.

We have learned that both Public Safety Chiefs responded on Sunday, May 15 to address the issue and secure the area for safety purposes.

Here are photos of the scene after it was secured.

Harry Hurley photo.

Harry Hurley photo.

As the Atlantic City Casino structures continue to age, regular inspections and upkeep are becoming more important than ever.

Most of the Atlantic City hotels and casinos are 3-4 decades old, some are even older.