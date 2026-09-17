The show will go on, but fans should expect to see increased security and possible protesters outside of the stadium.

Will Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia Concert Still Happen Saturday?

Yes. The stage is being built right now for a big concert in South Philadelphia.

On Saturday night Philadelphia will host Ed Sheeran's first concert since the tour removed Macklemore as an opening act. The move followed Macklemore's pro-Palestinian remarks at MetLife Stadium over Labor Day Weekend.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran's Concert Stage Being Built in Philadelphia

The decision, which Sheeran has distanced himself from, resulted in all other performers associated with the tour removing themselves.

And the situation has certainly sparked an intense public dialogue, which could make some concerned about safety at the show. But the Philadelphia Police Department says they're ready to keep everyone safe at Lincoln Financial Field.

What Is the Philadelphia Police Department Doing to Keep Concertgoers Safe?

Additional security will be in place for both Ed Sheeran and all attending the show.

"The PPD will ensure that the appropriate security measures are in place for the concert," a police spokesperson confirmed to 94.5 PST on Thursday afternoon.

That same spokesperson told TMZ that "Our officers are talking to (Ed)'s team to make sure all appropriate measures are taken for his safety."

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Hits Philly This September — Every Song He's Expected to Perform at Lincoln Financial Field

TMZ's reporting goes on to say that there will be a sizable police presence near Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening.

Where Will Protesters Gather Outside Lincoln Financial Field Saturday?

Meanwhile, there are expected to be some protesters in the area on Saturday night.

Several local organizations (including Philly Palestine Coalition and Shut Down D&Z) are reportedly planning to protest outside of the stadium on Saturday evening. BillyPenn.com reports that at least one organization is calling on supporters to gather near the NRG Stadium SEPTA station at 4:30 p.m.

We asked the Philadelphia Police Department about the plans for the protest, and they assured us that they will be working to keep the protesters and concertgoers all safe.

"PPD is aware of the planned protest, and we will have our Civil Affairs officers at that location to ensure public safety as well," a spokesperson for the PPD says.

What Did Ed Sheeran Say About the Macklemore Situation?

We told you on Wednesday that the stage had begun being loaded into Lincoln Financial Field for the concert as well. You can click here to view video footage of that happening.

“I would never let down the fans who had plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living," Sheeran said in a statement shared on social media.