September is kicking off with one of this year’s most anticipated concerts in the Philly area. Bruno Mars is bringing ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on September 1 and September 2. He’ll be joined by special guests Raye and DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson.Paak). Considering it marks Bruno’s first major US tour in nearly a decade, demand is expected to be insanely high for the show.

Here's your complete guide to the show:

Concert Weather

Will Weather Affect the Bruno Mars Concert?

Quick answer: rain is in the forecast, but the show will only be affected in the event of severe weather (wind gusts, lightning, etc.). Stay "weather aware" both nights.

In the case of severe weather, guests will be instructed while inside the venue. Updates will also be made on X/@LFFStadium. Meanwhile, we’ve been monitoring the latest information and have that posted on our website as well if you click here.

The Basics, What Time Should I Be There?

What time is the Bruno Mars concert in Philadelphia?

Quick answer: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; Bruno Mars is expected on stage around 8:50 p.m.



The listed event time is 7:00 p.m. both nights, but based on what we’ve been told from event promoters, Bruno won’t hit the stage until well after the opening acts.

Is There An Opening Act?

Quick answer: Yes, the same opening acts both nights are slated.

Anderson.Paak should kick things off as DJ Pee.Wee around 7:10 p.m. That will be followed by Raye, who will perform about 6 songs starting at 7:45 p.m.

Getting In — Lincoln Financial Field’s Bag Policy & Security Info

What is the bag policy at Lincoln Financial Field?

Quick Answer: The policy is identical to that of an NFL game. Bags must be small and/or clear. Umbrellas are not allowed.

Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and they must be clear, stadium officials say. Small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand) are permitted but not larger than 4.5" by 6.5", they say.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed inside the venue under any circumstances. Pack a poncho instead because the forecast is calling for possible rainy conditions. Remember as we told you yesterday, concerts only pause for gusty winds and dangerous conditions like lightning or torrential downpours.

What should I bring, and what should I leave at home?

Pack that poncho. Charge your phone. And have a debit or credit card.

Parking and Getting There to The Linc

What time do the lots open, and how much does parking cost?

Quick Answer: Lot K opens first at 2:30 p.m. each day. It’s $40 for standard sized vehicles.

All parking lots will be open by 4:30 p.m. both days. And every parking lot in the stadium complex should be open during the show. Parking is cashless only (meaning you need to pay with a credit card). Looking to park close to the field? Lots A through M are closest to the Linc.

Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field

What about Taking SEPTA?

Quick answer: SEPTA’s Broad Street Line will be running increased service options, and it costs just $2.90 each way. If you’re taking SEPTA get off at NRG stadium for The Linc.

Both nights express trains will depart Fern Rock Transit Center every 10 minutes from 6:10 p.m. until 7 p.m. Express trains depart from Fern Rock and stop only at Walnut-Locust Station before continuing directly to NRG stadium.

This is in addition to their regular weeknight services. After the show, trains will be crowded but it’s the best way to leave the show to head north.

On your way home, pay attention for Express trains. They will bypass all stops in South Philly and the first stop home they’ll make is at Walnut-Locust in Center City.

Is there anything else happening inside the Complex during the show?

Quick Answer: No. The Bruno Mars concerts are the only events in South Philly on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The Phillies are on the road in Arizona, and no concerts or major events are slated for the Xfinity Mobile Arena until Kacey Musgraves’ concert on Friday night (September 4).

Tickets

Are Tickets Still Available

Quick answer: They’re (mostly) sold out on Ticketmaster.com for both nights, but it may be worth checking again.

At quick glance we were able to find some tickets for both nights on Ticketmaster, and there are a ton of them available on any of the popular ticket resale websites and apps like Stubhub, TickPick, VividSeats and more. If you do use a third-party site, however, be careful to avoid scams.

The Show Itself?

What Is Bruno Mars’ Setlist for Philadelphia?

Quick answer: We’ve got a sneak peek, but it contains spoilers.

If you’d rather be surprised, look away now.

READ MORE: Bruno Mars’ Full Expected Setlist for Philadelphia

More Philly Concerts Still to Come

Here’s what else we’re looking forward to seeing this fall in Philadelphia: