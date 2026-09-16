It's been a wild week for the Loop Tour, which is headlined by Ed Sheeran. And all of the news about the tour has raised the natural question: will Ed Sheeran perform in Philadelphia on Saturday night (September 19) or will the show be canceled? We're digging into that very question down below:

Macklemore Removed from Ed Sheeran's 'Loop Tour'

Earlier this week, Macklemore, one of the tour's opening acts, was dropped after delivering a "Free Palestine" speech during a previous stop on the tour. That concert took place at MetLife Stadium over Labor Day Weekend.

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Following his removal, however, things have only gotten more complicated. On Tuesday, every other performer on the tour dropped out.

Philadelphia is the next stop on The Loop Tour

So what does all of this mean for the tour moving forward? There are a lot of questions about it because the tour's next stop is right here in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Will that concert happen?

Well, it will certainly look different than originally planned. Both Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham have removed themselves from the tour. They were previously scheduled as the opening acts for the Philly show.

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Additionally, Ed's longtime Irish folk backing band, Beoga, also announced they were departing from the tour. They typically perform WITH Ed Sheeran during his concerts.

Will Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia Concert Be Canceled?

So will Ed Sheeran still perform in Philly on Saturday night? As of this moment (about 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday), all signs point to: YES, Ed Sheeran WILL perform in Philly.

In fact, this afternoon television news chopper footage from CBS Philadelphia showed the stage being loaded into Lincoln Financial Field. Crews were hard at work this afternoon building the stage for the concert. You can click here to view it.

That's a big sign that the show will in fact go on as planned.

Plus, we reached out to management as well who told us that tickets are still available for the concert on Ticketmaster.com.

This article will be updated if we learn more.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field Concert Schedule - 2026 Lincoln Financial Field is getting ready for another massive year of live music, and the 2026 concert schedule is shaping up to be one fans will be talking about for a long time. Known for hosting some of the biggest names in music, this Philadelphia stadium has become a must stop venue for major tours across pop, rock, country, hip hop, and everything in between. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan