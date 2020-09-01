Will Ed Sheeran Retire From Touring Now That He’s a Dad?

Is Ed Sheeran really going to quit music now that he's a dad?

The "Shape of You" singer welcomed his first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, with wife Cherry Seaborn in August. He made the announcement on Instagram on September 1.

In a 2017 interview on Good Morning Britain, the musician allegedly shared that family would take priority once he became a dad.

Speaking to host Richard Arnold, Sheeran admitted he wouldn't want to be out on the road playing gigs once he became a husband and father—of which he's both now.

"I don’t want to be touring when I have kids, I want to be like, nipping out every now and then and being able to actually be a father," Sheeran shared, according to The Sun.

At the time, the artist wasn't quite ready to have kids.

"I think I would definitely love kids, I would definitely love all the kids in the world, but I don’t want to have them right now," he said, adding that nevertheless, the idea of "writing songs every day and then going to pick up my kids at school" sounded idyllic.

"This is my idea of happiness; living in the countryside, having a multitude of children always around me and my wife by my side," he continued.

In an interview with Daily Star in 2018, Sheeran reportedly claimed his "ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids."

It's unclear if Sheeran still plans to pull back on future touring possibilities now that he's got a wife and baby, but the musician is arguably adept at setting boundaries when it comes to his personal health and happiness.

In August 2019, Sheeran announced a break from music while on stage for the final show of his Divide Tour.

On December 24, 2019, the singer announced he would be taking a well-deserved "breather" with a long social media hiatus, which he broke only recently to announce the birth of his daughter.

Sheeran and Seaborn were wed in a private ceremony in 2018.