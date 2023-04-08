‘Effin Egg’ Is The Newest Way To Do Brunch in Morristown, NJ

Your not-so-typical breakfast spot is officially open in Morristown, New Jersey and I can’t wait to check this out. Word on the street is that this place is “a growing fast-casual breakfast joint with an edgy attitude.” as described by NJ.com.

The restaurant is called Effin Egg and their entire menu and store are full of puns. Their opening line on the website's main page says “Effin Egg’s signature egg sammies hit the spot all day long. - At Effin Egg we have some dope ass coffee.” With that being said, you can see the entire brand is just based on chill vibes.

There are other Effin Egg locations in New York City, Brooklyn, and Georgia, but I have a feeling this is only the beginning of the franchise. The Morristown, NJ location has a great selection of menu items that not only sound amazing but have some hilarious names to them.

Some of the menu items are named things like Han Solo The Cheeseburger, Effin Boring, Hippy Dippy Bowl, Eff U Bowl and so much more. I’m not sure what it is about the vibe of this restaurant, but the curse word puns mixed with the unique menu items make me want to check this place out immediately.

Effin Egg Morristown started up their Instagram back in November and posted thst the shop would be coming soon. Well, apparently it’s “soon” because the shop just recently posted that the doors are officially open and it’s time to give this place a try.

The official opening was on April 3, so what are you waiting for?!? Effin Egg is located at 30 Morris Street, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960. You can check out their website here for more info!

Mercer County Demands Guy Fieri Feature These Restaurants On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri has to do a food tour of Mercer County, NJ and stop at these places!