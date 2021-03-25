Elmo’s Eggstravaganza Celebration Coming to Sesame Place

Sesame Place is kicking off their seasonal event they call Elmo's Eggstravaganza Celebration this weekend. On Saturday, March 27th the Eggstravaganza kicks off and will conclude on April 18th. The Eggstravaganza will include many activities like an Easter egg hunt and of course their famous character parades. New this year are pictures with the Easter Bunny and a Bunny Hop Dance Party. There are even two character shows to watch and of course rides will be open weather permitting. You can even dine with Elmo, Abby Cadabby and the Easter Bunny at Dine with Elmo & Friends. Sesame Place is still taking extreme pandemic precautions and those will all be in place during Elmo's Eggstavaganza Celebration as well.

For more info and reservations which are strongly recommended, visit Sesame Place's website or Facebook page.

Sesame Place is awesome and it's so close by. A big group of us went a few years ago and the kids and adults had an absolute blast. The park is always decorated so nicely and there are always so many activities to take part in. There were characters all over the place, the parade at the end of the night was awesome and the kids really had a lot of fun. My friends have season passes and they say it's completely worth it and every time they've gone this season, they have felt safe and the park was well taken care of when it came to COVID-19 precautions and restrictions. I am looking forward to bringing my son and making memories with him as I've done with my niece and godchildren.