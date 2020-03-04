Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Coming To Wells Fargo Center

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin just announced plans for their ONLY appearance in our area, and it's sure to be a great show.

Of course, we loved Enrique Iglesias' work on the hit songs "Hero," "Tonight." Plus, we still sing along to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca."

The insanely popular singers will headline a show at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, October 14.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (March 12) at 10 am ET. Click here for more information.

Yeah, we're already counting down the days to this awesome show.

The October 14th show will actually have a 94.5 PST presale on Wednesday, March 11 from 12 pm to 10 pm. Make sure to use the code word RADIO.

Visit the Wells Fargo Center's website for more information and ticketing details about the general admission show.

In the meantime, set a reminder on your phone for Thursday, March 12 at 10 am when tickets go on sale so you don't miss out.