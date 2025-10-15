SPOILERS AHEAD: Billie Eilish’s Setlist For Philly, October 2025
Billie is back in Philly! Yes, Philadelphia is very lucky that we'll get another date on Billie Eilish's tour this year. After all, the tour isn't stopping in too many cities this fall, so we're quite lucky.
She's bringing the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour back to the big arena in South Philly at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Xfinity Mobile Arena is formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.
Billie Eilish in Philly Concert FAQs (time, place, parking & more)
Heading to the show? We have info about parking, set times and so much more posted for you by clicking here.
READ MORE: Win Tickets to See TWICE In Philadelphia
Parking is typically about $40, and we have all of that information posted for you by clicking here. We got you fully covered here with all of that info for the show.
What Is Billie Eilish's Setlist for their Philadelphia Concert?
Not everyone wants to see a setlist before a show, so there are some spoilers ahead. However, we know that a lot of concert goers DO like this information.
So here we go, here's the expected setlist for Billie Eilish's show in Philly this October 2025.
- CHIHIRO
- LUNCH
- NDA
- Therefore I Am
- WILDFLOWER
- when the party's over
- THE DINER
- ilomilo
- bad guy
READ MORE: 34 Must See Concerts in Philly in 2025
- THE GREATEST
- Your Power
- SKINNY
- Halley's Comet
- bury a friend
- Oxytocin
- Guess (Charli XCX cover)
- everything I wanted
- blue/lovely/ocean eyes
- L'AMOUR DE MA VIE
- What Was I Made For?
- Happier Than Ever
Encore:
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER
34 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia This Fall (2025)
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST