Mumford & Sons are returning to Philadelphia for the first time in a few years!

In fact, Tuesday night’s show at the Xfinity Mobile Arena will mark their first show inside that venue since December 2018.

This group ALWAYS puts on a good show, so it’s sure to be a great time for fans and all concertgoers. We’ve put together a list of some FAQs you may have ahead of the show.

CHECK THIS OUT: Win $10,000 This Thursday on 94.5 PST

What Time is Mumford & Son’s Concert in Philadelphia

The "show" begins at 7:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, show's don't "start" on time. We have more insights about the actual set times for the band (and all performances) on Tuesday night.

Is There an Opening Act for the Mumford & Sons Concert in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, there are two opening acts for the Mumford & Sons concert. They'll be joined by Stephen Sanchez and The Barr Brothers on this tour.

What Time Will Mumford & Sons Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for the headlining band, you can expect Mumford & Sons to start their set between 9:00 and 9:05 p.m.

Planning your departure or ride home? Their set is typically wrapped up by 10:50 p.m. or so each show.

Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. Performance can start late OR early for any number of reasons. So don't be tailgating at Stateside Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What is the Setlist for the Mumford & Sons Concert in Philly?

We dug into Mumford & Sons setlists for previous dates to see what we can expect in Philly on October 14, 2025.

We know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website.

You can just click HERE to view the Mumford and Sons setlist for Philadelphia 2025.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Mumford & Sons Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets?

As of publish time, there are some good seats still available directly via the Xfinity Mobile Arena and Ticketmaster.com. It looks like they start as low as $56 with more upgraded options available.

You can click here to check those out.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a Concert?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Xfinity Mobile Arena Parking in Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena loading...

Can I Bring a Purse to the Mumford & Sons Concert in Philly? What is the Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Bag Policy?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

READ MORE: 34 Can't Miss Concerts in Philly This Fall

Click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances..

Yes, purses are allowed. In fact, Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are all permitted. But they must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.