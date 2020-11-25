NJ MVC Will No Longer Give Out Drivers License The Same Day

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things this year and one thing many New Jerseyans have noticed is the changes at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. According to NJ.com, things will continue to change at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. It was recently shared that any New Jersey resident that is getting a new license or driver's permit will not get their license then and there.

Starting Tuesday, November 24 the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will give everyone a temporary license because all licenses will be made at the central processing facility, according to NJ.com. We learned that the temporary license will be good for 30 days. It gives you enough time to receive your new and official New Jersey license. The official driver's license will be mailed to the Garden State residents that are applying for it.

It was stated on NJ.com that those that are getting the new or renewal of their driver's license will benefit from this. Two beneficial parts to this are less time at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission as well as a little higher prevention of fraud.

NJ.com also shared that this will be the same procedure for those that are only getting an identification card as well.

Multiple other states are already doing this type of procedure. According to NJ.com, this decision was made back in October and now it has taken effect.

If it does save time at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission I am all for this big move.