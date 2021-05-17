Enter to Win 94.5 PST’s Vaxed, Waxed & Relaxed Giveaway

The Summer of 2021 is coming... and we are ready to be vaxed, waxed and relaxed!

You could win gift cards for that wax and we'll send you on a getaway to Atlantic City to relax, it's 94.5 PST's Vaxed, Waxed & Relaxed Giveaway!

All this week, be listening at 9am, 2pm, and 5 pm for our Vaxed, Waxed & Relaxed Codeword. Enter it below and you could instantly win $50 in gift cards to Waxed Away, and you'll be qualified for our grand prize... an overnight stay at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.

Enter Tuesday's Codewords Here

Enter The 9 am Codeword Here

Enter The 2 PM Codeword Here

Enter The 5 PM Codeword Here

Thanks to our sponsors: 

  • Waxed Away Full Body and Brow Studio -- Beauty, Cosmetic & Personal Care on Quaker Bridge Road in Mercerville.
  • The Golden Nugget Atlantic City -- visit GoldenNugget.com to experience the Marina Way!

Click here to view the contest rules. 

