Everything New on Netflix in May 2021

Netflix doesn’t really do big “seasons,” like awards season or blockbuster season. They pretty much just release new stuff every day of the entire year. Still, whether they’re gearing up for the summer or it’s merely a coincidence, May definitely has some of the streaming service’s biggest movies in quite a while. They include Army of the Dead, the zombie heist action movie from director Zack Snyder, and The Woman in the Window, the adaptation of the bestselling thriller starring Amy Adams.

May also sees the premiere of Jupiter’s Legacy, the first Netflix series based on comic by Mark Millar, the co-creator of Kick-Ass and Kingsman, whose production company, Millarworld, is now a subsidiary of Netflix. You’ll also get new seasons of Lucifer, The Kominsky Method, and Master of None (although Netflix hasn’t revealed the exact release date for that one yet). On the library side of things, three’s the Back to the Future trilogy, Notting Hill, and Scarface.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in May:

Avail. 5/1/21

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Avail. 5/2/21

Hoarders: Season 11

Avail. 5/4/21

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Trash Truck: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

Avail. 5/5/21

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

Avail. 5/6/21

Dead Man Down

Avail. 5/7/21

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

Netflix

Jupiter's Legacy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Milestone -- NETFLIX FILM

Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

Monster -- NETFLIX FILM

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

Avail. 5/8/21

Mine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Sleepless

Avail. 5/11/21

Money, Explained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let's talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

Avail. 5/12/21

Dance of the Forty One -- NETFLIX FILM

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president's daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

Oxygen -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

The Upshaws -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Avail. 5/13/21

Castlevania: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Layer Cake

Netflix

Avail. 5/14/21

Ferry -- NETFLIX FILM

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Haunted: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

I Am All Girls -- NETFLIX FILM

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

Jungle Beat: The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

Move to Heaven -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding life in all that's left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger's and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

The Strange House -- NETFLIX FILM

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

Netflix

The Woman in the Window -- NETFLIX FILM

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

Avail. 5/16/21

Sleight

Avail. 5/18/21

Sardar Ka Grandson -- NETFLIX FILM

A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.

Avail. 5/19/21

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

Avail. 5/20/21

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Netflix

Avail. 5/21/21

Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just when Javi thinks he's conquered being Earth's superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor ... and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Avail. 5/22/21

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

Avail. 5/25/21

Home

Avail. 5/26/21

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail -- NETFLIX FILM

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.

Avail. 5/27/21

Black Space -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

Blue Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Netflix

Eden -- NETFLIX ANIME

Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

Soy Rada: Serendipity -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.

Avail. 5/28/21

Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Avail. 5/31/21

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This unscripted series follows the members of the Kretz family of Paris and their luxury real estate business.

