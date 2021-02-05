Everything You Need to Know About Sunday’s Super Bowl LV

The NFL's week-long celebration comes to a climax Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Tampa for Super Bowl LV. Here's everything you need to know.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Kickoff 5:30 PM Central Time

Television: CBS, Radio: AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON



This is the Kansas City Chiefs fourth Super Bowl appearance, and their second straight following last year's win over the San Francisco 49ers. A win on Sunday would make Patrick Mahomes the youngest quarterback in NFL history to have two Super Bowl rings.

Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl this year by defeating the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs after a first round bye. Tampa Bay beat Washington, New Orleans ,and the Green Bay Packers in the post-season.

This is just the second time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have appeared in the Super Bowl, and the first time in eighteen years. A win for the Bucs on Sunday would make Tom Brady the first player in NFL history to have seven championship rings. This will be Brady's tenth Super Bowl appearance.

Las Vegas oddsmakers haves the Kansas City Chiefs as 3 point favorites for Sunday.

National Anthem Performers: Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan

Halftime Performer: The Weeknd

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be making his thirds Super Bowl appearance -- after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, and last season's win over San Francisco. For the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians will be making his first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach.

The Tampa Bay Buccanneers will be the first team in NFL history to be playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium. (The Vikings were just one win away from doing the same in 2018.)

The average price paid for a 30-second commercial during Sunday's game will cost $5.8 million, with more than $500 million spent on game-day advertising (that includes pre-game, post game, the whole ball of wax).

And last, but not least -- the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during Sunday night's game. That's billion with a 'B!' Get the cluck outta here!

