Explore The Seas and Stars In Belmar, NJ With This Astronomy Experience

There’s a way to not only see the ocean’s beauty at night but gaze at the stars too in Belmar, NJ.

I found this website called Astronomy Events that takes passengers on a beautiful nighttime cruise on the sea and one of the places they offer you to sail in Belmar!

The experience is pretty cool and a super fun and educational one too. You load onto the boat with your group and set sail for a nighttime astronomy lesson at sea.

The entire ship gathers on the top deck of the boat and the astronomer on board will use a light pointer and intercom system to show the guests all of the different types of constellations, planets, giant red stats, nebula, star clusters, and even the different galaxies!

It says on their website which is meteorcrruise.com, that nearly every single cruise will have meteors streaking across the sky.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience in our area. I know there are a lot of whale-watching tours in NJ and booze cruises, but I’ve never heard of an astronomy cruise before this!

If you’re looking into setting sail in Belmar and looking at everything the open sea has to offer, reservations can be made on their website, here!

It’s written on the homepage of the website that the 2022 season is filling really quickly, so if you’re interested in taking part of this experience, you should reserve your spot now.

This cruise sets sail from Belamar Marina in Belmar, NJ weekend evenings between the months of May through September from 9 pm to 11 pm.

