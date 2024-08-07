Gosh, you just can't trust anything anymore. It's so easy to get scammed these days.

The Better Business Bureau is warning drivers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and beyond of a new parking meter scam that could catch you off-guard.

During the summer in New Jersey, when everyone is flocking to the Jersey Shore, there are parking meters everywhere.

Get our free mobile app

The shore towns rely on the revenue from the parking meters.

Parking meters have evolved over the years. Some towns still have meters that you put coins into, but many towns have done away with that and have switched to using apps, digital meters, or removing the meters altogether and installing kiosks in parking lots that you have to visit before heading to your destination.

If you happen to see a QR Code on a parking meter, pause. It may be fake.

Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth loading...

Unfortunately, it's being reported more and more that people are happy at first when they see a QR code sticker on the parking meter for its convenience., but later realize they're the victim of a scam.

When you see a QR Code, you simply scan with the camera on your phone, put in your credit card information, and go.

Well, scammers have started to make their own, fake QR Codes and are slapping them on parking meters.

When you scan it and put in your credit card information, your money and credit card information will go right to the scammer, not the parking authority.

Ugh. So frustrating.

How can avoid being a victim of this newer scam?

The BBB is offering some tips:

1. Pay for parking directly through the meter. Use your credit card in the meter itself or the machine attached.

2. Look to see if anything looks "off." Is the QR Code in an unusual place on the meter? Sometimes the scammer will stick it in a hurry or over the real one, so take an extra close look.

3. Check out the town's parking policy online before you go. The town's website may reveal it doesn't use QR Codes or give you other information.

READ MORE: If you live in NJ some CASH may be coming your way.

There are a few more things you can do to protect yourself. Click here to find out what they are.

For more information on this scam, click here.

Be alert. Don't get scammed.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker