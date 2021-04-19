Seaside Heights Sets Up New Parking Meters For The Summer

If you are a big fan of the Seaside area you have to be aware that paying for parking is changing a little. According to Shorebeat, in Seaside Heights you will be running into new parking meters across the whole town.

One of the most noticeable and perhaps the biggest addition to Seaside Heights is the new parking machines. You will be able to add minutes and money to your meter from the comfort of your beach chair. Borough Administrator, Christopher Vaz, told Shorebeat, “Nobody will need to run back to the car anymore. You can stay right on the beach.” Stressing over having to add money to your meter to avoid a parking ticket was such a drag.

You will need to download an app on your phone to be able to take advantage of this new parking feature at Seaside Heights. The name of the app is mPay.

If you have been to Philadelphia lately and had to pay for parking using an app for the parking meter in the city, well, it's very similar.

It was stated on Shorebeat that parking started being enforced on April 1st and will continue that way until October 31st. We also learned that parking will be $3 an hour on weekends and holidays.

That’s almost the same price as some of the parking lots.

This is exciting knowing that you can just add time to your parking meter from the beach while you continue to tan. You just can't forget you have to add time and then still end up getting a parking ticket.