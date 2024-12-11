If you're living in Pennsylvania, you need to listen up.

FBI has issued a scam phone call warning

The FBI has issued an important warning: keep an eye out for these five phone numbers that are linked to scams.

With phone scams becoming more and more popular, especially around the holidays, it’s so important to know who’s calling you.

Artur Artur loading...

Which Numbers Should You Block?

Scammers are getting smarter and more aggressive, especially during the holiday season when many of us are distracted with trying to get a million things done.

A site called "Been Verified" has recently analyzed data from over 150,000 phone numbers that were reported as suspicious, revealing a list of the top scam numbers.

These numbers are known to send spam messages, trying to get you to click on links or call a number that seems urgent but is really a trap.

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept. Man hands using smart phone B4LLS loading...

Here are the Top 5 scam numbers to block

(865) 630-4266 – This number from Knoxville, TN, pretends to be from Wells Fargo, claiming your debit card is locked due to fraud. If you receive this call, don’t respond. Instead, contact Wells Fargo directly using the customer service number on your card.

(469) 709-7630 – Residents of large apartment complexes or office buildings might get a text claiming a failed package delivery. This Dallas number tries to convince you to call back, but it’s best to double-check if you were expecting anything before responding.

Get our free mobile app

(805) 637-7243 – Linked to a Publishers Clearing House scam, this California number tells you that you’ve won a sweepstakes or have a credit card fraud alert. Don’t be fooled! If you didn’t enter the sweepstakes, it’s likely a scam

(858) 605-9622 – Scammers pretending to be from major banks like Chase or Wells Fargo use this San Diego number to claim your account has been compromised. Don’t call back unless you’re sure it’s a real issue.

(863) 532-7969 – This Florida number is targeting people with debit cards, claiming their account has been frozen. Again, this is a scam, and you should not respond to it.

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

Scams tend to be more prevalent around the holidays

As we get closer to the holidays, you've got to be careful and not fall for these scams.

I wouldn't trust any unknown numbers.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Trust your gut. If something feels off, it probably is.

READ MORE: Beware of new E-ZPASS scam affecting PA & NJ drivers

I would call or stop into your bank and find out if there's actually something that needs your attention.

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz