Fall Into Fall At The Philadelphia Premium Outlets This October

The Philadelphia Premium Outlets are ready to celebrate the fall season with you!

In mid-October, Philadelphia Premium Outlets will celebrate the first ever Fallin’ Into Fun Family Festival which will celebrate the fall season with lots of different events and activities.

This event will host some of the biggest and best food trucks and breweries that you’re for sure going to want to check out.

This event is perfect to kick off the start of the best season and the entire family is welcome!

At this year's debut festival, there will be a live band as well as of course plenty of stores that will keep you busy for hours and hours.

I love when communities come together to put on events like this so that everyone can get to know one another and celebrate.

If you’re interested in checking out this festival with your best friends and family, the Fallin’ Into Fun Family Festival is kicking off on Sunday, October 16th in Philadelphia, PA!

The event will be from 12 pm to 5 pm at the Philadelphia Outlets which is located at 18 Lightcap Rd, Pottstown, PA.

