It’s Back! Haddonfield Fall Fest Returns After 3 Years on Oct 8!

It's BACK! One one of the most fun South Jersey fall festivals is making its triumphant return in October.

After a 3-year hiatus in the midst of the pandemic, the Haddonfield Fall Festival is back on Saturday, Oct 8, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m! The event will take place between Haddon Ave. and Potter St.

And they're back with a bang! There will be TONS of activities and foods for you and the whole family to enjoy. Some activities may require a fee or condition:

Chilli cook-off & tasting

Fall Ornament making

Touch a Truck & Car Seat Inspections.

Bingo!

Pumpkin Patch Picking and Painting

Cornhole Games

Face Painting

Kids Crafts

Candy Making Station

Tic Tac Toe toss games

A Harry Potter sorting hat

and MORE!

Proceeds for some activities will go to the organization sponsoring the event

For more entertainment, there will be a concert on Borough Hall Steps at 1:30, and "Dance Haddonfield" will be performing their dance routines on their portable dance floor on Kings Highway

And to capture fall memories with your family, there will also be a photo booth with fall-themed photo-strips available until 2 pm:

This is the stuff amazing fall memories are made of. And now this this locally favorite event is back, it's a great opportunity to reconnect with the community and local organizations!

For more information, check out the Downtown Haddonfield website HERE. You can also follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on everything they have going on: Instagram @downtownhaddonfield.

