Fall Festival at Laurita Winery This Weekend

There's a Fall Festival happening all weekend long at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, according to their official website, and it sounds like so much fun.

If you've had a long week, it's time to kick back, relax, and have some fun with your family or friends. It's going to be the perfect weekend to spend some time outside, with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs right around 60 degrees, so grab tickets and some friends and head to Laurita Winery. There's always something fun going on there. The Fall Festival this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) promises wine (of course, lol), food trucks, live music, and fun.

The food trucks on site will be R.E.D.'s Pizza Express and Black Forest Bratwurst. The live bands on Saturday will be The Berger's, Fast Forward 80s, and Tone Rangers. On Sunday, you'll hear Pennington Station. You can check out their performance times here.

It's best to make a reservation...click here to make one. There are already some sold out time slots, so do it quick. It's only $15 per person, and kids under 5 are free. You can put 8 people at a table. If there's more in your group, you can reserve more than one table, but, you can't push them together, or gather around the other tables, you have to stay at your table.

You must wear a mask when entering the winery, but, once you're seating, you may remove it....you will eat, drink, and be merry. Lol.

For more information, ticket info, and safety guidelines, click here.

Cheers.

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Road in New Eqypt, NJ.