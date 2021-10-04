Spooky season is underway and there are tons of fall activities happening around the town. Things aren't 100 percent back to normal due to COVID-19, but there are still some scaled back events that you can attend.

The Bensalem Township's Annual Fall Festival that was scheduled for this weekend was cancelled due to vendors and sponsors dropping out. According to Patch, not enough community groups signed up to be apart as well.

Even though the festival is no longer happening, there will still be a free concert and fireworks happening this Saturday. The band Boogie Wonder Band, will take the stage around 6:00pm and fireworks will follow around 8:00pm.

Boogie Wonder Band is a disco band that is widely popular around the world. They are known as the most celebrated disco band of our generation. So get your dancing shoes ready and bring your family out for a good night of fun.

The temperature is supposed to fall drastically over the week, so expect it to be a little chilly. The hot and humid weekends in Pennsylvania are very much behind us. So bundle the kids up this weekend. Blankets, flannels, and hats...pack it all.

According to Patch, this event all goes down at the Bensalem Township Municipal Complex and Penn Community Bank Ampitheater grounds at 2400 Byberry Road. Click here for parking details.