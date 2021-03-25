Family Friendly Peeps Show at Peddler’s Village Going on Now

There's a "Peeps Show" going on right now at Peddler's Village, and you don't have to hide the kids' eyes for this one, according to a Peddler's Village press release. Lol.

It's the 2nd Annual Peeps in the Village show running from now until Saturday, April 17th. There are over 90 Peeps creations....yes, Peeps...the colorful, marshmallowy, Easter candy.

You and your family can go check them all out over by Earl's New American for FREE. There's a fun, indoor display for you to walk through. Make sure to download the Peddler's Village app to vote for your favorite creations. There are three categories: diorama, sculpture, and 2D wall art. The first, second, and third-place winners in each category will win cash.

Everyone entering the display must wear a face mask, maintain a safe social distance, follow the 10 minute visit time limit, when it's busy. The Peeps display is open every day (Easter Sunday, too). The hours are 10am to 6pm Monday-Thursday; 10am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

Did you know Peeps are made in Pennsylvania? Oh, just wait until you see what the amateur artists came up with...I've never seen so many Peeps in my life. Lol. It's like the Peddler's Village Gingerbread competition during the holidays, except this time, all the creations are made from Peeps.

Peddler's Village is one of my favorite places in the area....I just love it. It has the greatest shops, restaurants, lodging, entertainement, and events. Some upcoming events include and Easter Celebration on April 3rd and 4th featuring an old-fashioned egg hunt, and a safely served Easter brunch at the Cock ‘n Bull; an outdoor Comedy Night on May 28th; Strawberry Month during May with special festivities on May 15th and 16th; an Outdoor Wedding Show on May 21st; and Summer Block Party weekends throughout the month of June.

To check out all of the fun, click here.