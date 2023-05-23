Famous Cookie Creamery Sets Grand Opening Date for New Spot in Margate NJ!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! And cookies!

Famous Cookie Creamery will be opening soon in Margate NJ at 9315 Amherst Avenue! This will be their 3rd Jersey Shore location! We learned earlier this year of their plans to open their new location, originally planning to open early May. Now they have officially set their grand opening date for May 25, according to their post on Instagram! Just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

Here are the deals they'll be offering for grand opening day:

-$5 Ice Cream Sandwiches

-Free gift bags every hour!

-Samples of certain cookie flavors and Ice cream flavors throughout the day

-Coupons for future purchases

Plus, every hour from 12-6pm, one lucky customer will get a free gift bag with a dozen cookies and Famous Cookie Creamery swag!!

If you're not familiar with Famous Cookie Creamery, they specialize in joining two iconic Philadelphia dessert brands together in one place: Famous 4th Street Cookies and Bassetts Ice Cream!

You can buy the cookies and ice creams separately or together in cookie boxes and ice cream sandwiches. There are so many delicious, premium ice cream flavors to choose from, like Salted Caramel Pretzel, Raspberry Truffle, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Swirl, Mint Chocolate Chip, and more!

Their two other locations are in Ocean City and Wildwood. The Ocean City location will be open until Labor Day, and the Wildwood location will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to their website.

You've GOT to go to Famous Cookie Creamery at least once they open for the season this spring/summer. It's pretty much a tradition. Go ahead and follow them on Instagram @famouscookiecreamery for more updates.

