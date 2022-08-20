Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield

If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?

Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St.

They will be opening sometime in 2023 in the space formerly occupied by Jersey Mikes. This will mark Millburn Deli's fourth location with the others being in Morristown and Montclair as well as Millburn itself.

Millburn Deli on their website has been offering "good vibes since 1946." They also have great sandwiches using corned beef, pastrami, turkey, chicken cutlets, ham, sloppy joes and they offer the ability "to build your own."

What sets the Millburn Deli apart from others on their website is that they're "homemade in every bite." They say they use their sandwiches to tell a story. Since 1946, they've been innovating around one simple idea "good food you'll want to order again and again."

"To achieve that," they say on their website, "we make our lineup in-house, by hand so we can personally guarantee the quality." It's the work ethic that makes the difference. "Whatever you order from the 'Godfadda' to the 'Gobbler' you're going to know that we put the work into it."

Now people in Westfield will experience what Millburn have enjoyed for over 70 years, not to mention Morristown and Montclair. The taste of a great Deli.

To me there's nothing like it. Whether it's lean corned beef piled high with mustard, pr a combination with pastrami and turkey, or a Reuben, I'm in. And soon Millburn Deli will be in Westfield. Mazel Tov.

