Oh this is great news. Iconic New York City restaurant, Serendipity 3, known for its celebrity pop-ins and Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, is coming soon to Atlantic City. Yay. This is now on my summer fun list...I've wanted to go for the longest time.

I did a little research and found out the famous restaurant and ice cream parlor will be in Ocean Casino Resort and it's due to open sometime this spring. I'm sure it will have the same cool and quirky vibe like the New York City location. That's part of the appeal. It's not just a restaurant, it's an experience. This was the restaurant featured in the movie, Serendipity...one of my favorite movies....cheesy romance movies are the best. Also, an episode of Glee was filmed there a few years ago.

It's not easy to get a reservation at Serendipity3 in New York City. I'm hoping it's easier in Atlantic City. They only have so many reservations available (it's not that big) and you can only book a reservation about a month in advance. I set a reminder in my phone to get one for me and friends the same day we had tickets to see Hamilton on Broadway....it was such a rush...I'm sure the same feeling as winning the lottery...lol...ok, maybe not like winning the lottery, but close. Unfortunately, plans fell through for that day, so I still have yet to go. Not sure what I was more upset about...not being able to see Hamilton to not going to Serendipity 3.

So many celebrities have stopped by the NYC location (another reason why I want to go so badly. You know I'm obsessed with celebrities). Beyoncé & Jay-z have had date night at Serendipity 3, Kim Kardashian, Tori Spelling, and so many more have enjoyed some Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. Selena Gomez loves it so much she just became an investor and partner. How cool is that?

I'll let you know when I find out the exact opening date. In the meantime, check out the website here.

They're hiring, click here for details and to apply.

