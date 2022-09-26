It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out.

I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022 display and they posted that they're almost ready to open.

Opening night will be this Saturday night, October 1st. You and your family will love it...trust me.

The Farina family has recruited three of their neighbors again this year and turned their street into a Halloween "frightmare."

It's perfect. Spooky, but not too scary. It's fun for kids of all ages. Go take a look.

It's on Moro Drive in Hamilton Township. You can take Quakerbridge Road or Flock Road to get there. It's not far from Mercer County Park.

Starting Saturday night (October 1st) it will be open nightly 6pm - 10pm through Halloween, October 31st. Take a drive over. You can stay in your car or get out and hang out on sidewalk in front of the houses for a closer look.

You'll want to take pictures, so don't forget to make sure your phone is charged and ready to go.

Farina Family Frightmare/Facebook Farina Family Frightmare/Facebook loading...

The Farinas and neighbors put a lot of time and effort into their Halloween display. They've made most of their props, have light shows, and give out treats out to their younger fans on Halloween.

I can't wait to see what's new for 2022. Last year there was a haunted forest, a graveyard, a monster playground, and a big pirate ship filled with zombies who weren't welcomed at the skeleton beach resort and so much more.

Farina Family Frightmare/Facebook Farina Family Frightmare/Facebook loading...

Oh, and also beware of the Frightmaster. You've been warned. Lol.

We always take a drive over to see the display. There's a lot to see. My husband is really into Halloween too so he likes to see what they've done...I'm surprised he hasn't attempted this in our neighborhood. Lol.

Tell your family and friends and head on over to 9 Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) for some Halloween fun starting Saturday, October 1st.

You can follow the Farina Family Frightmare HERE for updates.

