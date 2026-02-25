DeLorenzo's The Burg just opened its second location in Hamilton Township on Tuesday (February 24). Its original location is thriving in Levittown, PA. The question the restaurant gets asked the most isn't about its pizza or any of the other food on the menu. It's about its family connections.

DeLorenzo's The Burg opened in Hamilton Township where DeLorenzo's Pizza was

DeLorenzo's The Burg took the spot of DeLorenzo's Pizza on Sloan Avenue. When the news spread, social media was immediately buzzing about how the two owners are related. There have long been rumors of a rift in the well-known Trenton-area family. There was also a lot of chatter when DeLorenzo's Pizza was shut down last March for not paying its New Jersey state taxes.

The Owner of DeLorenzo's The Burg is the nephew of the DeLorenzo's Pizza owner

Many on social media insist they know the answer. I'm here to set the record straight. According to a DeLorenzo's The Burg employee, Tyler DeLorenzo, the owner of DeLorenzo's The Burg, is the nephew of Rick DeLorenzo, who owned the now-closed DeLorenzo's Pizza.

I see a ton of people on social media insisting that Tyler is Rick's grandson, and that's not true. Rick DeLorenzo and Tyler DeLorenzo's father are brothers, making Tyler, Rick's nephew. When I asked if the Uncle & nephew speak, I was told they are "cordial."

There you have it. The question has been answered once and for all.

DeLorenzo's The Burg has no business connection to DeLorenzo's Pizza

DeLorenzo's The Burg posted on social media when it announced its expansion to Hamilton, "We have NO business connection to the previous owners of DeLorenzo’s Pizza on Sloan Avenue."

The new DeLorenzo's The Burg is now open on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township. You can dine in or call for takeout. The phone number is (609) 586-0900.

