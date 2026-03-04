Hamilton Township is getting its fair share of new restaurants lately, much to the delight of locals.

Hummus Republic is coming soon to Hamilton Township, NJ

Hummus Republic is the latest coming soon to town. It encourages fresh eating habits. It's described as good fast food. Its website says, "Mediterranean cuisine isn’t just about vibrant flavors and health benefits; it’s about sharing joyful moments around the table. Inspired by our founders’ Mediterranean upbringing, we’ve created a place where wholesome food and community converge. Join us to experience the magic they brought to the United States — a place where every guest is embraced like family, and every meal is an invitation to vibrant living."

READ MORE: Hamilton restaurant owners expanding to Princeton & Ewing

Hummus Republic via Facebook Hummus Republic via Facebook loading...

The restaurant says it caters to a variety of people...the calorie counter, gym junkie, plant based, fast foodie, picky eater, and mindful eater. The menu consists of bowls, wraps, pitas, sides & specials, and pita chips & dips. There's a kids menu too. No word on an opening date, but hopefully, it's soon.

Get our free mobile app

Hummus Republic will be in the same shopping center as RWJ Hamilton Fitness Center

Hummus Republic will be located in The Court at Hamilton Station Shopping Center, 3100 Quakerbridge Road, near the Robert Wood Johnson Fitness Center.

READ MORE: Cleanup to begin at fire-ravaged Whitehead Road site in Hamilton

DeLorenzo's The Burg just opened on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton

Also new to Hamilton Township is DeLorenzo's The Burg, a pizza/Italian restaurant. It just opened on February 24 and is located where DeLorenzo's Pizza was. There is no business connection between the two.

Il Dono recently opened on Route 33 in Hamilton

Il Dono just opened on Route 33. It's an Italian/American restaurant from the owners of other local hot spots Metro North in Princeton, Metro Grill in Ewing, The Hawke in Lambertville, and Bridge Street Burgers, also in Lambertville.