The wait is finally over. The newest restaurant in Hamilton Township, Il Dono, has officially opened its doors, and it's already getting rave reviews.

Il Dono took over the space where Tessara was on Route 33 in Hamilton

The Italian American restaurant is on Route 33, where Tessara was for many years. The space has been completely transformed and is ready to welcome you for drinks with friends, family dinners, date night, girls' night out, birthdays, if you just don't feel like cooking, and any other occasion. Locals are thrilled to have a new place to dine that's not a chain restaurant. There's a private event space, too.

Check out the inside of the new restaurant below.

You're greeted just inside the front door. I asked the owner, Justin Vitella, to describe the vibe of the restaurant, and he confidently said, "approachable." He assured me there's something for everyone. Come dressed up or dressed down, and you'll feel right at home.

There's a large bar in the front of the restaurant with plenty of seating. Happy Hour is Tuesday - Thursday from 3 - 6 PM and Friday - Sunday from 3 - 5 PM with small plates including Lasagna Nachos. Click here for the rest of the Happy Hour menu.

The dining room has a modern yet old-world vibe, with beautiful brick columns.

Il Dono's menu is packed with your Italian favorites. You'll find pasta dishes, steak, seafood, chicken, veal, sandwiches, and more.

The restaurant pays tribute to the owner's grandmother

Il Dono pays tribute to Vitella's grandmother. Il Dono means "the gift" in Italian. She was born on Christmas Day and will always be considered a gift to the family.

Owner Justin Vitella told me, "We're thrilled to open our doors in Hamilton Township! This community is vibrant, welcoming, and we can't wait to build long-lasting relationships with everybody!"

Justin Vitella and his family own other local restaurants

Vitella and his family also own several other local, popular restaurants like The Hawke and Bridge Street Burgers in Lambertville, Metro North in Princeton, and Metro Grill in Ewing.

Il Dono is open and taking reservations. It's located at 812 Route 33 in Hamilton Township.

Don't miss out on this great new place.

