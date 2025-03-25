Spring is almost here, and I seriously can’t wait! Warm weather is approaching, which means it’s time for some of our favorite things to make a comeback. We can start outdoor dining, taking walks on the beach, and having picnics in the park again.

The warm weather opens up so many more activities for us in Pennsylvania.

This winter seemed to drag on forever, and now that we’ve officially said goodbye to temperatures in the 30s, it’s time to bring back the fun.

One thing I love to do once the weather starts to warm up is check out local markets.

Farmers' markets are so important to support, and it’s always great to bring home fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, and more.

Pennsylvania and Philadelphia have a long list of amazing food markets that pop up when the weather gets nicer.

This year especially, I plan to check out every single one I can. The Financial Times recently released a list of the best food markets in the entire world, and if you’re from the Philadelphia area, you might see a familiar name on that list.

Markets in places like Tokyo, Paris, and Singapore are featured, alongside one of our very own local favorites.

This Philadelphia Farmers' Market Is One Of The Best In The World

Clark Park Farmers Market has earned a spot as one of the world’s best food markets.

Located in West Philadelphia, the market opens every Saturday with local farmers setting up stands and selling goodies you can’t find anywhere else.

It’s so important to support local farmers and small businesses, and farmers' markets are the perfect way to do just that.

