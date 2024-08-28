Fall in New Jersey is a magical time. As the leaves turn brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold, the cool, crisp air ushers in a season full of outdoor fun and festive activities.

It’s the perfect time for hayrides, pumpkin picking, and exploring the best farms the state has to offer.

The farm experience during fall is a quintessential part of New Jersey’s autumnal charm.

From navigating through corn mazes to savoring fresh apple cider, every visit is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant seasonal landscape.

Here are the top five farms in New Jersey to visit this fall:

Wightman Farms

Located in Morristown, Wightman Farms is renowned for its diverse selection of pumpkins and seasonal produce. The farm offers hayrides, a corn maze, and an adorable farm market with homemade treats

Terhune Orchards

Situated in Princeton, Terhune Orchards is a family-friendly destination featuring apple and pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and plenty of farm animals. Their fall festivals are a highlight of the season.

Phillips Farms

In Milford, Phillips Farms provides a classic farm experience with pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and a range of fall activities. Their farm stand features fresh produce and seasonal goodies.

Melick’s Town Farm

Located in Oldwick, Melick’s Town Farm is known for its apple orchards and pumpkin patch. They also host a fall festival with hayrides, farm animals, and delicious homemade apple cider.

Alstede Farms

In Chester, Alstede Farms offers a full range of fall activities, including pumpkin picking, hayrides, and a corn maze. Their farm store is stocked with fresh produce and seasonal treats.

Each of these farms captures the essence of fall in New Jersey, making them must-visit spots for seasonal enjoyment.

